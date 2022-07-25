Purchase Access

SPOKANE — Abortion rights supporters and opponents filled the Spokane City Council chambers Monday night as lawmakers by a 4-2 vote passed a resolution aimed at barring Spokane city employees, including police officers, from assisting in investigations or the prosecution of abortion patients or providers.

The resolution would also reaffirm state law protecting abortion rights for pregnant women and individuals, while calling on federal lawmakers to codify those rights following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The Supreme Court ruling triggered a law in neighboring Idaho that will criminalize most abortions in the state, which is expected to result in an increasing number of women crossing into Washington for abortions.



