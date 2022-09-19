SPOKANE — A Spokane County Superior Court judge last week denied a neighborhood group's request to block homeless housing projects from coming to the West Hills area.

Spokane for Safe Neighborhoods, which registered with the state several weeks ago as a nonprofit, sued Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington, the Empire Health Foundation and Spokane earlier this month.



