SPOKANE — Spokane County plans to sue the Washington State Department of Transportation over Camp Hope.

The Spokane County commissioners on Tuesday afternoon authorized the county prosecutor's office to file a lawsuit against the department to pursue "the abatement of nuisance conditions" at the large homeless encampment along Interstate 90 in east Spokane. The resolution, which is supported by all three commissioners, was not included on Tuesday's agenda.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

