Spokane County’s housing market is beginning to normalize after a pandemic frenzy that brought intense competition, high demand for homes and record-breaking prices.

SPOKANE — Homebuyers in Spokane County may have an easier time finding a property in a real estate market is beginning to swing in their favor.

The Lilac City’s housing market is beginning to normalize following a homebuying frenzy during the pandemic that saw ever-increasing demand, bidding wars and skyrocketing prices.



