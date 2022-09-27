SPOKANE — Homebuyers in Spokane County may have an easier time finding a property in a real estate market is beginning to swing in their favor.
The Lilac City’s housing market is beginning to normalize following a homebuying frenzy during the pandemic that saw ever-increasing demand, bidding wars and skyrocketing prices.
Many area homes are undergoing price reductions. Some are remaining on the market longer. Sales are decreasing and prices are softening from record highs seen earlier in the year.
The median closing price for homes and condos on less than 1 acre was $416,450 in August, a 7.6% increase from $387,000 in August 2021.
Last month’s median, however, was a drop from $419,950 in July and the all-time high of $450,000 in May, according to data from the Spokane Association of Realtors.
“We’re seeing a housing market slowdown,” said Rob Higgins, executive officer of the Realtors association. “There are all kinds of factors, but mortgage rates still have the biggest impact.”
The U.S. Federal Reserve last week increased interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point to quell inflation, the third such increase in a row. The 30-year average mortgage rate reached 6.29% late last week and the 15-year was 5.44%, according to Freddie Mac.
In the county, 657 single-family homes and condos sold in August, a 16.7% drop compared to 789 homes and condos sold at the same time last year.
Higgins anticipates the county’s year-over-year home price percentage increases will moderate to about 3 percent to 5 percent.
“Our median sales price goes up historically about 3 to 3 1/2 per year,” he said. “Since 2011, we have been on a gradual increase.
“When the pandemic hit, we didn’t know what was going to happen. Prices went crazy because of supply and demand.”
Housing inventory in August reached a 1.6 month supply, meaning it would take just more than a month and a half to sell all listed properties on the market.
For comparison, the county’s housing inventory was a little more than half of a month in August 2021. A balanced market that favors neither buyers nor sellers typically has six months of inventory.
“Our increase of inventory is pretty significant when compared to 2020 and 2021,” Higgins said.
While some buyers who purchased or refinanced homes at record-low interest rates during the pandemic are choosing to stay put, others sidelined early in the year because of frenzied demand could now face reduced competition for homes, he said.
‘The pendulum is swinging more toward buyers in that there’s more choices out there,” Higgins said.
“With more choices, buyers will have a better chance of getting into a home.”
Spokane’s housing market has the greatest likelihood for a price correction in the nation, according to a recent report by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University.
Researchers calculated price-to-rent ratios for 100 metro area by dividing an area’s average home price by annual rents. They obtained data from Zillow’s home value and observed rental indices, and other public sources.
Price-to-rent ratios are used as a benchmark to estimate whether its cheaper to rent or own property.
Spokane led the nation with the greatest price-to-rent ratio of 32.08%, meaning people who are purchasing homes in the Spokane market are paying $23.79 per $1 of rent, when the average amount they should be paying is $18.01 per $1 of rent, based on past pricing trends, according to the report.
”In Spokane, your prices are high, but relative to rent they are really high,” said Ken Johnson, an economist at FAU’s College of Business and co-author of the report. “So, there’s potential for a price correction.”
Johnson said a price correction won’t happen overnight. Instead, prices will gradually soften.
The report suggests consumers may want to consider renting while home prices are elevated in Spokane. Renting will lessen demand for homeownership, which, in turn, will put downward pressure on home prices, the report said.
Consumers purchasing a home at the $416,450 median with a 20% down payment and a 30-year fixed rate mortgage can expect to pay about $2,465 a month at current interest rates, according to Bankrate’s mortgage calculator.
Median rents in Spokane are $970 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,310 for a two-bedroom unit, according to Apartment List, a website that tracks nationwide rental data.
”When you rent, you don’t have an equity position,” Johnson said.
”But if you buy in Spokane and prices go down, wow, you lose a lot of equity. If I was moving to Spokane right now, I’d be looking to rent.”