SPOKANE — A modest increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations means people at high risk of severe disease from the virus should consider taking more precautions, including wearing masks again, Spokane health officials said.
COVID hospitalizations had dropped to a little more than a dozen people needing treatment in the last few weeks, but this week that figure has ticked up again to 24 patients being treated for the virus in area hospitals.
Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velázquez said Spokane County is seeing a modest increase in both confirmed cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19, and he recommends that people who are higher risk and their family members wear masks in certain settings to protect them. Cancer, diabetes and conditions that make people immunocompromised are among the risk factors for severe COVID infection.
He recommends people wear KN95 or N95 face coverings if they are looking to protect themselves, not cloth face coverings.
Velázquez said he does not anticipate requiring masks in the county again in the immediate future, but he noted that he and his team at the health district wear KN95s or better masks when they are doing their work.
The omicron variant is more transmissible than all previous variants of the virus, which means it takes less time for a person with the virus to infect another person.
Omicron is also causing more breakthrough cases, when someone who is vaccinated tests positive for the virus, data from the Department of Health show.
Health officials still recommend getting boosted to decrease a person's need for hospitalization or care if they contract COVID-19.
The omicron subvariant, BA.2, makes up the majority of cases sequenced in the state, and an additional sublineage, BA.2.12.1, has been detected in the state.
___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.