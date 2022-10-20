SPOKANE — Spokane International Airport will be undergoing what it describes as its most expensive construction project in history to meet growing passenger demand.

The airport broke ground Thursday on the first phase of its $150 million terminal expansion and renovation project — or TREX.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.)

