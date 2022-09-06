Purchase Access

SPOKANE — President Joe Biden on Friday nominated Spokane judge Charnelle Bjelkengren to serve as a U.S. District Court judge in the Eastern District of Washington.

While the federal judiciary remains overwhelmingly white and male, Biden has made increasing diversity on the federal bench a priority. As of July 1, more than two-thirds of his 68 judicial nominees who had been confirmed by the Senate were nonwhite and more than three-quarters were women, according to an analysis by the American Bar Association.



