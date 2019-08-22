CASHMERE — A 41-year-old Spokane man is accused of raping a girl repeatedly over a three-year period.
The alleged victim of Thunder Ray Danzuka told a detective with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office that Danzuka forced her to have sex with him from 2010 to 2013, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Aug. 6 in Chelan County Superior Court.
The alleged incidents occurred from the time she was 9 to 12 years old.
The girl told detectives that on one Christmas morning, Danzuka drove her in his pickup to an area on Mission Creek Road in Cashmere and threatened to kill her mother if the girl didn’t have sex with him, the affidavit said.
The girl brought the allegations to authorities in March 2018. Detectives interviewed Danzuka later that month. He denied sexually assaulting the girl.
Danzuka is charged in superior court with two counts of first-degree child rape. He made a preliminary court appearance Thursday afternoon. Bail was set at $10,000. He’s due in court again Sept. 4.