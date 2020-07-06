SPOKANE — Take that, Seattle.
And Bellevue and San Francisco and, yes, Rutland, Vermont.
Spokane outranks all of these cities and many others, large and small, in recently released rankings of the country’s best places for riding a bike.
The list comes from PeopleForBikes, the self-proclaimed “largest bike advocacy organization” in the U.S., and the Lilac City came in a crowded tie for 37th place, with Eugene, Baltimore, Colorado Springs and four others.
Spokane’s score of 2.8 out of 5 may not sound that high, but the first place city, San Luis Obispo, California, only had a 3.5. And Spokane’s scores the last two years were 1.6 and 1.7, respectively.
Wenatchee has an overall score of 1.8. For the full list, go to wwrld.us/bikelist.
While the internet is awash with questionable rankings of cities based on all kinds of criteria, PeopleForBikes has a solid reputation, and its annual PlacesForBikes list is widely considered a credible resource for sizing up where cities stand in their relative friendliness to bicyclists.
Colin Quinn-Hurst, for one, says the list — and Spokane’s place near the top of it — “seems pretty accurate.”
Quinn-Hurst, an assistant planner for the city of Spokane whose focus is on improving walking and biking amenities, is in a good position to know. And while he said the city’s ranking reflects on-the-ground improvements in the local bike system, he also said Spokane is far from being where it wants to be.
“We’re roughly halfway there to being a bike friendly city that accommodates people of all ages and abilities,” Quinn-Hurst said.
Over about the past 10 years, he said, the city’s bicycle network “has grown quite a bit.” And he says new trail connections and shared-use paths, like the South Gorge Trail that weaves through Peaceful Valley, have helped boost opportunities for cyclists.
But Quinn-Hurst and his colleagues at the city are also looking for ways to boost biking by not only expanding the network of shared-use paths but also by increasing on-street amenities designed to encourage people to ride on the approximately 1,000 miles of paved streets that already exist within the city’s limits.
Those objectives are included in a batch of proposed amendments to the city’s Bicycle Master Plan, which was put into place in 2017 and made no bones about what it called the “disconnected” state of Spokane’s bike network.
Some of the amendments being floated for this year’s round of bike plan revision have to do with specific projects, such as extending a popular shared use path on West Strong Road from Five Mile Road to North Austin Road, creating a greenway along the Altamont circle in Lincoln Heights and adding a greenway on Cook Street, near Shaw Middle School in Northeast Spokane.
Quinn Hurst said those projects emerged from the neighborhoods where they would be installed, including from traffic-calming grant applications that neighborhood councils can pursue.
This year’s proposed bike plan amendments also include a broader provision that would push for the addition of protected bike lanes on city streets.
“For now, there’s a lot of interest in protective bike lanes related to individual streets,” Quinn-Hurst said. “And we would like to address that on a more comprehensive level. What’s the protected bike lane network going to look like?”
The answer to that question will come, he said, through a public process. But answering it is key to boosting bicycle ridership in Spokane, he said.
A 2014 study Quinn-Hurst cited suggests ridership increases 75% in the first year after the installation of a protected bike lane. He also noted a 2018 participation survey that found 40% of American adults who would be willing to ride a bicycle if there were physical separation from traffic.
Spokane’s worst score in the PlacesForBikes rankings came in the Ridership category, which was especially hampered by a lower score for the number of commuter bicyclists in the city.
Quinn-Hurst acknowledged “our ridership really is low as a portion of people riding to bike by work.” But he also said Spokane has a “really high latent ridership,” with bikes parked in garages, yearning for more use.
“There’s a high portion of Spokanites who would get out there and ride if they had good places to ride, where they felt comfortable,” he said.
Another factor hampering Spokane’s ranking was the Reach category, which aims to measure “how well the bike network serves everyone equally.”
Quinn-Hurst said that metric “is really valuable, as it kind of tells us how we’re serving the community as a whole.” And what it’s telling Spokane planners is that they could be doing better boosting biking in underserved parts of the city.
The city is accepting public comments on the proposed Bicycle Master Plan amendments through August.
Wenatchee World staff contributed to this report.