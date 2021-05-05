SPOKANE — A new sports stadium will be built downtown, the Spokane Public Schools board decided Wednesday night.
In a 4-1 vote, the board agreed in a special meeting to allocate $31 million to a stadium near the Arena and not at the current Albi site in Northwest Spokane.
"I genuinely believe that when all is said and done, this decision is a step in the right direction to bring Spokane to a better place, but especially Spokane Public Schools," board President Jerrall Haynes said after the vote.
The decision caps almost three years of controversy over where to build the stadium, which was part of a $495 million capital bond approved by voters in 2018.
In an advisory vote that same year, almost two-thirds of Spokane voters opted for the Albi site.
However, in early March, the Downtown Spokane Partnership pitched a new proposal for a downtown stadium.
Accord to studies commissioned by the DSP, a downtown location would provide a badly needed boost for local businesses and add $11.4 million annually in economic impact.
It also would re-energize a downtown economy staggered by the pandemic and provide a more central location than the Albi site in northwest Spokane, backers say.
That, in turn, would help attract a professional team from the United Soccer League, which has promised to contribute up to $2 million in improvements to a downtown stadium.
The downtown option picked up more support in the last two weeks, though.
During a meeting on April 21, the school board voted to seek concessions from the Spokane Public Facilities District, which would maintain the site, related to parking, revenue sharing, equity and concerns about the impacts on the nearby Spokane Civic Theatre.
Nine days later, the PFD responded by meeting every pertinent request. The PFD also promised to "bring the theater to the table" during design and planning of the stadium.
The public had several chances to weigh in on the proposal, including two public forums, an online public survey and "a million and one emails," Haynes said.
Comments have run the gamut on an issue that will have far-ranging consequences for decades to come.