SPOKANE — The city of Spokane and its insurers will pay $4 million as part of a legal settlement with the family of a man shot and killed by police in 2019.

The settlement was announced the day the family's wrongful death lawsuit was set to go to trial in Spokane County Superior Court.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?