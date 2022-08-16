Purchase Access

SPOKANE — Teachers needed little time Monday night to ratify a three-year contract with Spokane Public Schools that guarantees them the same cost-of-living increases as other state employees.

Their meeting at Shadle Park High School lasted less than 5 minutes and produced an overwhelming 96% "yes" vote for the agreement proposed by the district.



