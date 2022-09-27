SPOKANE — As forecasters frantically work to pinpoint where Hurricane Ian may land, they're getting a little help in the Inland Northwest.

The Spokane office of the National Weather Service on Saturday began releasing four weather balloons a day into the atmosphere, twice the usual amount. It's part of a nationwide effort by the weather service to collect more data that could better determine where the hurricane is headed. The extra data collection in Spokane is expected to last until Wednesday.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

