SPOKANE — In Tuesday afternoon's heat, Spokane city workers following a garbage truck picked up debris from a camp along the river, where a few dozen people lived until told to leave earlier in the day. Several Spokane police officers watched from patrol cars after helping with the cleanup.

For years, the area has been a place where homeless people camp. In January, two people staying in the area were hospitalized after a propane explosion in their tent.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

