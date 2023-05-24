In the Garden: Square-foot gardening is a popular strategy (copy)

Square-foot gardens are divided into spaces, shown here in 2012, holding one large plant or several smaller plants. This one has wooden dividers, while some gardeners use twine to make the divisions.

The first time I heard the term square foot gardening (SFG) was around the late 1980s. I was teaching horticulture for the first time, and a book I had purchased described something called SFG.

It was a different method than anything I had ever used in regard to gardening, employing small squares and grids rather than long rows. The idea included giving less open space for weeds to grow since plants filled the entire area. This also increased productivity since there was so little space not planted.

Square foot gardening

Tomatoes can be grown using square foot gardening.


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?