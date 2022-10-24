People gather following a shooting at a high school, in St. Louis

People gather Monday following a shooting at a high school, in St. Louis.

 NPR Midwest Newsroom/Holly Edgell

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old gunman opened fire at a high school in St. Louis, Missouri, on Monday, killing two people and injuring seven others before officers fatally shot the suspect, the city's police commissioner said.

No motive for the gun violence was immediately apparent, but Police Commissioner Mike Sack told an early evening news conference the assailant may have suffered from mental illness.



