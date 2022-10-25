ST. LOUIS — The gunman who killed a student and teacher at a south St. Louis high school before police killed him Monday had about 600 rounds of ammunition inside the school and left behind handwritten notes about being a loner with no social life, which he called the perfect storm for a mass shooting, authorities said Tuesday.

St. Louis Interim Police Chief Michael Sack read a passage to reporters Tuesday from a notebook belonging to 19-year-old Orlando Harris.



©2022 STLtoday.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.