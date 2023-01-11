SEATTLE — Starbucks employees within commuting distance of the coffee giant's headquarters in Seattle will be required to work from the office at least three days a week as of Jan. 30, interim CEO Howard Schultz announced Wednesday.

About 3,750 employees are based at the Sodo headquarters. The policy will also apply to workers within commuting distance of regional offices, Schultz said in a letter to employees.



