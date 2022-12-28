SEATTLE — Starbucks broke the law by refusing to negotiate with newly unionized workers at 21 stores across the Pacific Northwest, according to a complaint filed Tuesday by National Labor Relations Board prosecutors.

The stores — in Seattle, Olympia, Tumwater, Portland and Eugene, Oregon — are among 261 nationally that have unionized in the past year. The union, Starbucks Workers United, claims Starbucks is not bargaining in "good faith" by delaying scheduling sessions and leaving negotiations soon after they began because of workers joining virtually.



