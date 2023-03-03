BIZ-SENATE-STARBUCKS-ZUM

Howard Schultz, outgoing CEO and Chairman of Starbucks, at Arizona State University in 2019. 

 Brian Cahn/Zuma Press Wire/TNS

SEATTLE — Starbucks reiterated Thursday that its outgoing CEO Howard Schultz is not the right person to testify on behalf of the company at a congressional hearing requested by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont. Despite being the public face of the Seattle-based coffee giant, the company said Schultz hasn't been involved in making decisions regarding union matters.

Schultz, who is leaving the job this month, has been focused on the Reinvention plan since he returned as CEO last April and has delegated union issues to a small group of executives, according to a letter written by Starbucks general counsel Zabrina Jenkins. The Reinvention plan is Starbucks' strategy, announced last September, to focus on new consumer behavior.



