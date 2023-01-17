FILE PHOTO: A Doordash delivery bag is seen in Brooklyn, New York City

A Doordash delivery bag is seen in Brooklyn, New York City, on May 9, 2022. 

 Reuters/Andrew Kelly/File photo

NEW YORK — Starbucks Corp. expanded its U.S. partnership with DoorDash Inc. on Tuesday, the company said, betting that its customers will still be willing to pay more to have their high-end drinks delivered even as the pandemic starts to fade.

Coffee drinkers in Northern California, Texas, Georgia, Florida and some other markets can now get their Pistachio Cream Cold Brew delivered via DoorDash. The coffee chain tested DoorDash in Atlanta, Houston and Sacramento, California, before adding Seattle; Portland, Oregon; and New York City last year.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?