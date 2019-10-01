NCW — Developers in Chelan and Douglas counties may need to start testing their soil for lead and arsenic.
The state Department of Ecology is now requiring developers in Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties to sample and mitigate, said Valerie Bound, state Department of Ecology toxics cleanup program section manager. Homes are being built on sites where old orchards used to exist. In the first half of the 20th century, orchards were sprayed with pesticides that contained lead and arsenic, contaminating the soil.
“Lead and arsenic in a lot of ways is not the standard kind of contamination that we deal with,” Bound said. “We tend to deal with contamination from gas stations or old dry cleaners where there is a point source. This kind of widespread contamination it is trickier.”
The lead and arsenic in the soil doesn't present an immediate problem for people, according to the Department of Ecology website. People need to either eat or inhale the infected dirt and it is repeat exposure that is the problem. Vegetables grown in the dirt may also be a concern.
The agency is providing the sampling for free, she said. People can contact Jeff Newschwander at 509-454-7842 to get their soil tested.
If it turns out that the concentration of arsenic is greater than 20 parts per million (ppm) or 250 ppm for lead, then developers will need to mitigate, Bound said. Mitigation requires developers to put at least 6 inches of fresh soil over the contaminated ground, but does not include driveways or streets.
“The message I’m trying to send is 'This is a manageable risk, but let’s take care of it,'” she said. “And the first way you can take care of it is, ‘Well is it even contaminated?’ So let’s sample and find out.”
The agency is also requiring sampling because it isn’t sure where the contamination is, Bound said. It hopes mandatory sampling will improve the maps it has available to the public, so people can know whether to be concerned.
Chelan County is looking at whether it must comply with the requirements from ecology, Chelan County Commissioner Doug England said. The county does not believe the presence of lead and arsenic is a problem.
“If it is a (law) that requires it, we will of course follow it and change our codes,” England said. “If it is just area emphasis, then they don’t have any authority to do it. We will look into it and decide.”
The issue is being blown out of proportion, he said. People have been living on old orchard land for almost a century without any signs of increased health problems.
“It doesn’t appear to be a concern,” England said. “The health department has looked and there isn’t any cluster of cancer. It seems to be a situation that is looking for a problem rather than a solution.”
Building North Central Washington, which represents the interests of builders and developers in the region, also opposes the new requirements, said Lee Pfluger, CEO of the organization. It will add thousands of dollars onto the cost of building a house without increasing public safety, he said.
“It seems like the risk is quite low of actually ingesting enough lead or arsenic from the soil to increase health risks that is our position right now, based on what we’re seeing,” Pfluger said.
The organization disagrees with requirements to sample the soil, despite sampling being free, he said. If homeowners individually want to sample, they should be able to do so.
“I think that is something best left up to the individual property owner,” Pfluger said. “If they want to have that sampled that is an option for them at any point in the process.”
The organization does want to help get out the message about the potential risk of lead and arsenic on old orchard land, he said.