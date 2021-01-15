DRYDEN — The Chelan County PUD could receive up to $3.5 million to improve Dryden’s wastewater treatment center.
The state Department of Ecology is the in draft process for awarding clean water projects across the state, according to a news release from the agency. The PUD could receive a $2.5 million grant and a $1 million low-interest loan to revamp Dryden’s treatment center.
The treatment center leaks phosphorus into the Wenatchee River and improvements could reduce that problem, according to the news release.
The agency is awarding $282 million for project statewide, according to the news release. Here's the complete list: www.wwrld.us/3bLKhRE.
Ecology is accepting public comments on the projects until 5 p.m., Feb. 14, according to the news release. People can comment on the proposals at www.wwrld.us/38KTZ4L.
Final approval of the awards will be dependent on the Washington State Legislature’s approval of the 2021 to 2023 biennial budget. The agency will release the list of final recipients on July 1.