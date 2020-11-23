NCW — State agencies released a new website that displays all the public land owned in the state.

The website, available at wwrld.us/3nQN4fb, shows 18.8 million acres and tells users which agency owns the land, the year of acquisition, the purchase price and acreage, according to a news release from the state Recreation and Conservation Office. The state used to keep this information in a written report, but the Legislature requested it be turned into an online version.

It includes data from:

  • state Department of Fish and Wildlife
  • state Department of Natural Resources
  • state Parks and Recreation Commission
  • Washington Hometown Project, a private company that collects info from counties, cities, utilities and private assets.

Join the online forum

Tony Buhr: 664-7123

buhr@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @TonyBuhr