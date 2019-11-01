NCW — The state is telling drivers: Don’t hit deer.
It may seem like a no-brainer, but November in particular is a dangerous month because it is deer mating season, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Deer behavior becomes odd this time of year. They are less afraid to cross into roadways and may even be oblivious to oncoming vehicles.
Drivers should slow down, keep their eyes on the road, use their high beams when appropriate, according to an agency news release. High beams will give drivers more time to react to a deer or obstacle in the road. Also when braking for a deer there is usually more than one that will cross the road in quick succession, so be prepared.
One in 258 Washington drivers are expected to hit a deer, elk or moose each year, according to insurance claims by State Farm insurance. The cost to repair a vehicle after a deer collision is usually more than $4,000.
In Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties it is legal to salvage a deer or elk that is killed in a car crash, according to the news release. People must get a printable permit for doing so within 24 hours at wdfw.wa.gov/licenses/roadkill-salvage.