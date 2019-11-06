NCW — People interested in increasing public access to the outdoors can participate in one of 17 advisory committees.
The state Recreation and Conservation Office is looking for 50 volunteers to fill a variety of commissions that allocate grant funding for things such as parks, boating infrastructure, working farms, forests and more, according to a news release from the agency. Committee members must be able to spend several days every two years reviewing applications in Olympia. The office reimburses travel expenses for committee members.
To apply submit an application people should go to www.wwrld.us/34EXZii.
The recreation and conservation office has 200 committee members who review 650 grant applications every two years, according to the news release.