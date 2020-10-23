WENATCHEE — The state Health Department is seeking feedback on its newly released interim COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.
The survey is available in English, Spanish, Russian, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Tagalog, simplified Chinese, and traditional Chinese. It takes about 20 minutes to complete. Responses are anonymous, the department said in a Thursday news release.
Every survey except the Spanish and Russian versions are available until Oct. 26 midnight. The other two surveys have an extra two days closing on Oct. 28 due to translating errors that delayed their availability
You can find a link to the surveys at: https://wwrld.us/3kDka17
More public input will be sought, the department said.
The goal is to create a plan that helps communities and businesses that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, the department said.