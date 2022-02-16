OLYMPIA — More than $10 million is earmarked in a state Senate budget plan to restart the Alcoa Intalco Works aluminum smelter west of Ferndale, and make it more efficient with less pollution, members of Whatcom County's 42nd District legislative delegation said.
State Sen. Simon Sefzik, R-Ferndale, said in statement Wednesday that resuming production at the idled plant would provide 700 high-wage jobs that were lost in summer 2020.
State Rep. Sharon Shewmake, D-Bellingham, told The Bellingham Herald that the money was included in Gov. Jay Inslee's initial budget presentation last summer, and that House and Senate leaders have been working with state labor leaders to finalize a plan.
Shewmake said that she and her 42nd District colleague, Rep. Alicia Rule, D-Blaine, have been part of the talks about funding to restart Intalco.
"Blue Wolf and labor partners met with myself and Rule in November and we were supportive of including $10 million for clean energy account in the capital budget," Shewmake said in a text message.
Sefzik said he was optimistic that funds for Intalco will be included in the final budget.
"(Whatcom County) did very well in the Senate's capital budget proposal. I am especially excited about the $10 million appropriation for Intalco. Restart is looking more and more like reality," Sefzik said in the emailed statement.
"Intalco restart will have a ripple effect throughout our local and state economy, as general prosperity leads to further job creation," Sefzik said.
Discussions are underway between the Bonneville Power Administration and Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC about supplying power to the curtailed Intalco Works facility, according to previous Bellingham Herald reporting.
But it was unclear whether an agreement can be reached to reopen the plant.
Sefzik said the $10 million from the state would fund efficiency upgrades and pollution-reduction measures.
"(It would make) Intalco one of just two aluminum plants nationally that produce 'green aluminum,'" Sefzik said.
"Intalco already is one of the cleanest aluminum plants around, because it does not rely on coal-fired electricity. The current plan builds on that, with upgrades that would reduce Intalco's greenhouse-gas footprint by 90 percent. Intalco deserves a future, and the Legislature is helping make the dream come true," he said.
