NCW — The Washington Secretary of Health declined a request to start reopening Chelan and Douglas counties by the health district.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District submitted a plan for a phase 1.5 reopening of Chelan and Douglas Counties Wednesday night, said Barry Kling, health district administrator. Secretary of Health John Wiesman responded Thursday, saying that Chelan and Douglas counties do not meet eligibility requirements to begin reopening.
Counties around the state have moved to phase 2 if their population is less than 75,000 and they have not had a positive case of COVID-19 in the last three weeks, Wiesman said. Chelan and Douglas counties continue to see positive cases each week.
Gov. Jay Inslee is looking at alternative metrics for counties like Chelan and Douglas to move to phase 2, Wiesman said.
The health district and its board of health created a limited proposal called a phase 1.5 approach. The phase 1.5 approach would have allowed retail stores, barbers, and nail and hair salons to reopen, as well as some additional outdoor recreation.
Inslee released a four-phased reopening plan for the state in early May and Phase 1 started on May 5. He extended the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” mandate through May 31.