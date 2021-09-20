OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Natural Resources lifted a statewide burn ban on Monday.

The decision follows the reopening of DNR lands east of the Cascades last week and was announced in an agency news release. A burn ban on Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife lands east of the Cascades will remain in place through September, according to an agency spokesperson.

The WDFW ban prohibits:

  • Fires or campfires, including those in fire rings. Personal camp stoves and lanterns fueled by propane, liquid petroleum, or liquid petroleum gas are allowed.
  • Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle.
  • The discharge of firearms for target-shooting or other purposes by anyone not engaged in lawful hunting.
  • Welding and operating chainsaws, including the use of an acetylene torch or other open flame.

Operating a motor vehicle away from developed roads. Parking is permitted within designated parking areas, including developed campgrounds and trailheads; and in areas without vegetation that are within 10 feet of roadways.

