OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Natural Resources lifted a statewide burn ban on Monday.
The decision follows the reopening of DNR lands east of the Cascades last week and was announced in an agency news release. A burn ban on Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife lands east of the Cascades will remain in place through September, according to an agency spokesperson.
The WDFW ban prohibits:
Fires or campfires, including those in fire rings. Personal camp stoves and lanterns fueled by propane, liquid petroleum, or liquid petroleum gas are allowed.
Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle.
The discharge of firearms for target-shooting or other purposes by anyone not engaged in lawful hunting.
Welding and operating chainsaws, including the use of an acetylene torch or other open flame.
Operating a motor vehicle away from developed roads. Parking is permitted within designated parking areas, including developed campgrounds and trailheads; and in areas without vegetation that are within 10 feet of roadways.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.