OLYMPIA — Anyone 60 years old and up, along with restaurant, manufacturing and construction workers, will soon be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine in Washington.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday the next two tiers of residents will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine starting March 31, giving two million more people a chance to get their shot.
The expanded timeline means the state is on track to meet President Joe Biden's goal to have all adults eligible by May 1, although Inslee said the state likely wouldn't open it up to everyone before then.
"I'm happy about the general pace," Inslee told reporters. "This timeline is much faster than we would've predicted a few months ago."
The new eligible group includes:
- anyone between 60 and 64;
- additional workers in congregate settings, such as restaurants, manufacturing and construction;
- anyone with two or more underlying medical conditions, such as cancer or heart disease;
- and anyone living in a congregate setting, such as a correctional facility or group home, and those experiencing homelessness.
These tiers join those 65 and up, 50 and up in a multigenerational household, and K-12 teachers and childcare workers in being eligible. Additionally, pregnant people, people with disabilities that put them at higher risk for COVID-19, and high-risk critical workers, including agriculture, grocery store and public transit workers, became eligible Wednesday.
Increased doses and improved daily vaccination numbers allowed the state to move forward, Inslee said.
Currently, 5 million people in the state are eligible. Michele Roberts, assistant secretary with the Department of Health, said she anticipates about one million more people over 16 would be left not yet eligible after March 31.
Washington providers will receive 345,000 doses of COVID-19 next week and every week through early April. The state this week also received 8,400 Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which were sent to counties that have received smaller allocations than their proportional populations.
By April, the state could be receiving about 600,000 doses per week divided into allocations to the state and to federal pharmacy programs, according to current federal projections.
The quick expansion was announced one week after Biden said in his first prime-time address that he would work to make all adults eligible for vaccines by May 1.
This news likely clears a path for everyone in Washington to be eligible by May 1, as Biden has encouraged, but Inslee didn't give a set date for when everyone might be eligible. Inslee said they were working to move through priority phases as quickly as possible.
Details on future phases are forthcoming, according to his office, but Inslee told reporters he did not anticipate the state would open up to everyone before May 1. Essential workers and those more at risk to COVID-19 "need to be able to get their vaccines," he said.
Although other states have begun opening up eligibility to everyone, Inslee said he was continuing to follow prioritization to "save as many lives as possible."
To make it easier for people to find vaccine appointments, the state is launching a new Vaccine Locator tool to simplify the appointment scheduling process and show all available appointments in one place. To find a vaccine near you, go to vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.
For those without internet access, they can schedule a vaccine appointment by calling (800) 525-0127 and press #.