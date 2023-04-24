OLYMPIA — The Washington state Legislature has mapped out funding to allocate $85 million — earmarked in the state's total 16-year, $16.9 billion transportation investment last year, Move Ahead Washington — for the Confluence Parkway project.
The scheduling of the state funds, the last needed for the Confluence Parkway project, were folded into the final version of the transportation budget, which state lawmakers approved Saturday. A total of $28 million is anticipated to be doled out for the 2023-2025 budget cycle, $47 million provided during the 2025-2027 cycle and $10 million allocated in the 2027-2029 budget cycle.
“I’m super excited about the Confluence Parkway funding,” said 12th District Sen. Brad Hawkins. “We went from not having the project funded to getting the project included in the Move Ahead Washington transportation package and now getting the project scheduled with exactly the phasing we need.”
The Confluence Parkway project is projected to cost $134 million with the main purpose of combating congested traffic through one of the main arteries in Wenatchee, North Wenatchee Avenue. The 2.5-mile bypass project includes a second bridge arching over the Wenatchee River, a roadway with a connection to the Highway 97A/Highway 2 interchange and Odabashian Bridge, and a widened pedestrian bridge.
“This is probably the most significant transportation project ever for our community,” Hawkins said.
In the 2022 legislative session, $85 million was announced to be dished out through the Move Ahead package and local lawmakers celebrated the announcement, as previously reported by the Wenatchee World (wenatcheeworld.com). However, the funding schedule wasn’t nailed down in the previous session. In the 2023 session, lawmakers sketched out the schedule centered around the city of Wenatchee’s preferred timeline for the project, according to Hawkins.
The Confluence Parkway project received $49 million through federal grants in 2021, according to Wenatchee World archives (wenatcheeworld.com) to pair with the $85 million in state funding.
