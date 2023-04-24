confluence parkway

A map of the planned Confluence Parkway project is shown. The state Legislature scheduled funding for the project on Saturday for 2023-2029.

OLYMPIA — The Washington state Legislature has mapped out funding to allocate $85 million — earmarked in the state's total 16-year, $16.9 billion transportation investment last year, Move Ahead Washington — for the Confluence Parkway project.

The scheduling of the state funds, the last needed for the Confluence Parkway project, were folded into the final version of the transportation budget, which state lawmakers approved Saturday. A total of $28 million is anticipated to be doled out for the 2023-2025 budget cycle, $47 million provided during the 2025-2027 cycle and $10 million allocated in the 2027-2029 budget cycle.



