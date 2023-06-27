US-NEWS-CALIF-SHOOTING-HALFMOONBAY-FARMS-SJ

Crime scene tape is seen from this drone view at California Terra Gardens on Jan. 25, 2023, in Half Moon Bay, California. Farm worker Chunli Zhao, 66, was booked on seven counts of murder after the Jan. 23 shooting. 

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — State officials fined two farms where a mass shooter killed seven people in January for failing to provide employees with active shooter training that could’ve saved their lives, according to a Monday announcement.

Cal/OSHA said Monday it cited California Terra Garden, Inc. and Concord Farms Inc. for a combined 41 violations, nine of them defined as “serious,” for failing to have a plan or procedures to immediately notify employees of an active shooter threat and for not addressing previous incidents of workplace violence, according to a press release.



------- ©#YR@ MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at mercurynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.