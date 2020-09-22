SEATTLE — Disability Rights Washington and Rooted in Rights are hosting a virtual Washington State Government Candidates Forum at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
“By making sure that people with disabilities are part of the conversation, we can ensure that changes made by elected officials are reflective of our needs and values,” is the statement listed on the registration site.
At least one candidate for the following state offices have confirmed their participation:
- Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction
- Lieutenant Governor
- Secretary of State
- State Auditor
To sign up for a Zoom link, go to wwrld.us/2ZXGnyz.