NCW — Local governments will receive close to $1 million in grants and loans to improve water quality.
The state Department of Ecology is giving government agencies in Chelan and Douglas counties funding to improve stormwater systems, replant riparian species, improve water storage and update wastewater systems.
The agency is awarding $216 million in water quality grants and low-interest loans statewide to 81 projects.
Approved projects include:
Updating the Ninth Street basin in Wenatchee that discharges water into the Columbia River and into the No. 2 Canyon drain. It will receive a $111,000 grant.
Stabilize a bank and add vegetation along an eroding section of the Lower Icicle Creek. The Chelan County Natural Resource Department project will receive a $174,439 grant.
Improve flow in Chumstick Creek to combat problems with water temperature, quantity and bacteria. The plan includes efforts to add water storage and improve vegetation along the creek. It will Natural Resource Department project will receive a $109,943 grant.
Waterville will receive a $540,000 loan to design a new wastewater treatment system to prevent seepage into Corbaley Creek and groundwater.