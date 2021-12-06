Ryan Connell takes a photo with Teresita Borromeo, and Jack and Anita Rutter overlooking Lake Chelan as they participate in a 2018 First Day Hike on the 2.5 mile long Little Bear Trail at Lake Chelan State Park as part of the First Day Hikes put on by Washington State Parks. The event is returning for 2022.
OLYMPIA — Start off 2022 with a guided snowshoe trek at Lake Wenatchee State Park, a hike on the Little Bear Trail at Lake Chelan State Park or get a lesson in history and some walking in at the Lincoln Rock State Park. Those are three of more than 40 state parks offering free First Day Hikes, snowshoe excursions, bike rides and more on New Year’s Day.
The free, family-friendly activities include staff-led excursions as well as self-guided hikes, dog strolls and cross country ski trips. No Discover Pass is needed on Jan. 1, 2022, though in some cases Sno-Park permits will still be required. And some hikes require advanced registration and group sizes may be limited.
