WENATCHEE — State park visitors get a free pass on New Year’s Day and Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday holiday.
Day-use visits won’t require a Discover Pass on those two days. Another 10 free days are planned throughout the rest of the year.
On Jan. 1, the free day gives visitors a chance to take part in a First Day Hike, a nationwide effort to get people outdoors on New Year’s Day. More than 40 hikes are planned at dozens of state parks, including Lake Wenatchee and Squilchuck state parks.
It's likely the First Day "hike" there will require snowshoes. Details are posted on the State Park’s blog, adventureawaits.com, along with all sorts of tips for enjoying the parks this winter.
The Discover Pass, $30 a year or $10 for a one-day permit, is still required to access lands managed by WDFW and DNR on these days. The free days also do not apply to Sno-Parks. During the winter season, December through March, visitors to Sno-Parks will need Sno-Park permits, which are available for purchase online or from vendors throughout the state.
For information about winter recreation permit requirements, go to parks.state.wa.us/winter.