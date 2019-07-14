UPDATED: Sunday at 7:38 p.m.
WENATCHEE — Washington State Patrol would like assistance in locating a pickup driver involved in an injury collision this evening.
The driver was a Caucasian man driving a black diesel Chevy pickup between 1988 to 1998 with an extended cab and a blue or gray stripe in the back window, Washington State Trooper Jeff Anderson said. There were at least two other passengers in the pickup.
The driver was in the right lane next to a man and a woman riding motorcycles in the left lane, Anderson said. The pickup either drifted or swerved into the left lane.
The man riding the motorcycle also swerved to avoid the pickup and crashed into the woman next to him, Anderson said. The pickup driver then left the scene without stopping.
Witnesses reported that the pickup was brake checking the motorcycles at an earlier point, Anderson said. It is being investigated as a road rage incident.
The woman was injured and transported to the hospital, according to a Wenatchee World reporter at the scene.
Traffic is down to one lane while the collision is being investigated, Anderson said.
Anyone with information as to the identity of the pickup driver is encouraged to call Washington State Patrol dispatch at 509-682-8099.