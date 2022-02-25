STEVENS PASS — At one point during Sunday of Presidents' Day weekend, the Washington State Patrol found 100 illegally parked cars on Highway 2 near the Stevens Pass summit.
The cars were parked on the shoulders in the lanes of travel, which is illegal. The situation was caused by full parking lots at the Steven Pass Ski and Snowboard Resort.
State Patrol troopers ordered tow trucks to remove the illegally parked cars. Most of the vehicles were moved by the time the tow trucks arrived, a news release said.
A few cars were towed to Leavenworth at the owners' expense. The State Patrol reminds motorists to check if the lots are full by using Stevens Pass social media. Arriving early is the best option for finding a spot. There are signs clearly indicating “No Parking – Tow Away Zone” along the roadway.
Vehicles parked illegally along or on the roadway present a hazard to other motorists and prevent state Department of Transportation plows and road crews from clearing, treating or repairing the roadway as necessary, the news release said.
