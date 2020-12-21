OLYMPIA — Washington state paid a record $2 million to a former foster child who said she was abused in Benton County for over a decade.
Tamaki Law, which represented the now 28-year-old woman, said they believe it is the state's largest-ever sex abuse settlement in Eastern and Central Washington.
The woman filed suit in 2018 against the state, the Department of Social and Health Services and Child Protective Services, as well as her foster mom who later adopted her.
The girl was 3 1/2 years old when she was placed in the home of Abel and Diana Ortega in 1995.
She was put in their care even though another female foster child already had accused Abel Ortega of sexual abuse, said the lawsuit.
The suit alleged that over the next 14 years she was subjected to abuse and rape by Abel Ortega, and that the state failed to investigate or take action after multiple complaints.
The lawsuit accused Diana Ortega of negligence for failing to protect the girl from her husband. That case has yet to be settled and will proceed to a trial.
Diana Ortega is accused of knowing of the abuse and verbally threatening the girl and other victims to keep quiet. It also alleged she physically assaulted the girl.
Jeff Kreutz of Tamaki Law told the Herald that Able Ortega was not sued in the original lawsuit over technicalities. However, amending the complaint to include his name is an option the firm is considering, he said.
Kreutz said they are pushing for a trial date to be set but that COVID restrictions have caused delays.
"The state failed to take any steps to protect a defenseless child in an environment that they originally placed her in," said attorney Megan Chang-Ngaruiya, who also represented the woman.
"This case illustrates the failure of our state's system to carry out the sole purpose it was created for — to protect the physical, mental, and emotional health of children," the firm said in a statement.
Kreutz said there needs to be better accountability and, perhaps, better training.
"There has to be a real insistence that that state believes children," he said. "What the research has shown for many years is that children do not lie about sexual abuse."
He said that children should be taken out of a home when there is alleged abuse for more than just a day or two.
"If for some reason they cannot be taken out of the home, they must be given an opportunity to go to counseling regularly," Kreutz said. "There has to be opportunities over long periods of time to grow a relationship with an adult who they trust."