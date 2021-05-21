WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District is encouraging people to continue wearing masks for the next six weeks after the state provided guidance on masking guidelines on Friday.
The recommendation comes as the state Department of Labor and Industries and the state Department of Health have released new, masking guidelines.
The governor announced May 13 that the state would follow recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommended fully vaccinated individuals not be required to mask in most indoor and outdoor settings.
The specifics of what that meant, though, waited for guidance from DOH and L&I. That arrived Friday, finally delivering a playbook for businesses and customers.
According to the new rules, businesses can choose to follow an honor system that would assume that any unmasked person entering an establishment is fully vaccinated without verification.
Or, businesses can verify with customers if they are indeed fully vaccinated by asking for proof of vaccination, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday.
Find the governor’s proclamation at wwrld.us/proclamation.
In the workplace, employers reserve the right to continue requiring masks in their business. But if they choose to go the maskless route for their employees, they must be able to demonstrate that they verified vaccination status of their workers, according to L&I.
Employers must also allow employees to continue masking regardless of vaccination status.
Find a list of the changes made by L&I here: wwrld.us/business.
The governor’s proclamation clarifies that local authorities may still impose stricter restrictions or requirements as long as these local new requirements do not prevent a business or property from enforcing a mask-on policy or from requiring proof of vaccinations.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District currently has no plans to impose additional restrictions in the form of a mandate, but it is encouraging everyone to continue masking for the next six weeks as Chelan and Douglas counties look to hit 70% vaccination coverage, said Luke Davies, Chelan-Douglas Health District administrator.
If the area began to see a significant increase in both breakthrough cases and COVID-cases, then the health district would consider ordering a mandate, according to Davies.
Central Washington Hospital continues to see patients needing hospitalization due to COVID-19 with 12 patients hospitalized as of May 21. The health district is requesting that people remain cautious by continuing to mask.
“Respect the business, respect the place that you’re in,” Davies said. “If they ask people to mask up, please be respectful, and kind, and patient.”
People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their second dose of a two-dose vaccine or two weeks after receiving a single-dose vaccine, according to the CDC.
Unvaccinated individuals are still required to wear masks in public spaces. Everyone should also continue to mask up in healthcare settings, schools, homeless shelters, and public transportation, according to the CDC.