The state Redistricting Commission is holding an online public outreach from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday for residents of the 8th and 10th Congressional Districts.
The meeting is part of the commission's efforts to better understand communities that have common interests as they weigh redistricting. It will be streamed online through TVW’s website, tvw.org, in English and Spanish. The full meeting with ASL interpretation will be available on the Washington State Redistricting Commission YouTube channel.
The commission’s website also offers an online public comments option and a tool for individuals to draw the community they live in on a map.
District 8 is a mix of suburban and rural areas, including East Wenatchee, Wenatchee, the Cascade Mountains and parts of King and Pierce counties. Democrat Kim Schrier currently represents the district. Washington congressional districts are redrawn every 10 years in consensus with the release of new census data.
