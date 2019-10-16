NCW — Alex Ybarra had never been challenged in an election before this year.
He was first elected to the Quincy School Board in 2011 and hasn’t faced opposition since. In January, county commissioners from the 13th Legislative District appointed him state representative.
Now, the Quincy Republican is running against Ellensburg Democrat Steve Verhey for the state representative position.
In the Aug. 6 primary, Ybarra received 69.82% of the vote to Verhey’s 29.77%. However, because it’s a partisan race, the winner won’t be decided until the Nov. 5 general election. Ballots will be mailed to voters late this week.
The district covers Lincoln, Kittitas and parts of Grant and Yakima counties. It was previously served by Ellensburg Republican Matt Manweller, who, facing sexual misconduct allegations, had announced he would resign if re-elected — which he was.
Ybarra said if he keeps the seat, he wants to focus on energy and affordable housing. For Verhey, the biggest issues are tax fairness and climate change.
“Some of the folks who are seeking asylum at the border with Mexico are there for climate-related reasons,” Verhey said. “The war in Syria is a war over water — among other things — which was caused by climate change. We need to be getting ready, and we also need to be finding ways to do our part to try to slow climate change down — to the extent that’s even possible anymore. Since Grant County is the No. 1 agricultural county in the state, we actually have some opportunities there to both make some money working on climate change.”
Also, he noted, Washington’s highest-earning residents pay 3% of their income in state and local taxes, compared to 18% for the lowest-earning residents. But many people he’s talked to believe they’re unfairly taxed and that the state should spend less.
“That’s not going to be possible,” he said. “It’s going to cost money to address climate change, for example. But I think if people realized that it really is bad here — it is the worst in the country for having poor people pay way more than their share — if we could start there, then maybe we could look at some approaches to fixing it.”
Verhey said raising awareness about issues is more important to him than winning an election, but he believes education is key to getting more voters on his side.
Ybarra attributes his success in the primary to his voting record in the Legislature and experience with the school board and Grant County PUD.
“My job for about five years was to be an energy analyst, which meant that I had to know how much water was coming down the Columbia River — because we own two dams on the Columbia — and had to know what that meant to us and to our district, meaning how much energy could be produced with the amount of water coming down the river,” he said. “So I had to be really knowledgeable about those things: the environment, water, snow pack, things like that.”
Ybarra said agriculture, water, education and internet have been among the issues he’s heard from people throughout the district.
He’s been doing outreach through Facebook as well as attending events and talking with people in different communities.
“It’s really hard to do just because we’re so big,” he said. “We go from almost Spokane to Snoqualmie Pass, so it’s really difficult to get to all the channels that I’d like to go to. That’s kind of what I’m doing, just going from here to there and trying to go to every community, see what the issues are and try to fix those issues.”