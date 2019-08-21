NCW — Candidates are being sought for a fishing guide advisory group to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The agency is seeking 12 people to act as members of the group, according to a Fish and Wildlife news release. The position would last for two years starting in September. Tuesday is the deadline to apply.
Group members will provide input on new reporting requirements for commercial guides, according to the news release. On Jan. 1, 2020, fishing guides will be required to provide date and location data for each guided fishing trip. They must also include the number of anglers on board and the type of fish they catch.
In April, local fishing guides expressed concern about this new policy. It could add burdensome regulations on businesses, Shane Moon, owner of Moon’s Guide Service in East Wenatchee, said earlier this year.
People interested in signing up for the advisory group can email Raquel Crosier at raquel.crosier@dfw.wa.gov. Written applications can be mailed to Crosier at 500 Capitol Way N., Olympia, WA, 98501-1091.