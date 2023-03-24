SPOKANE — Senate Democrats proposed a $69.2 billion two-year budget that would make significant investments in the state's behavioral health system, programs to reverse learning loss in public schools, climate change initiatives and housing shortages.

The state House of Representatives will release its proposed budget on Monday, and the two chambers will have to consolidate their proposals into one by the end of the legislative session on April 23.



___ (c)2023 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.