NCW — People seeking the COVID-19 vaccine should use a different state website for their search as of March 31.
People who believe they are eligible to get vaccinated can go to vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov, according to a state Department of Health news release.
The state is removing the phase finder tool to make the process easier and get more people vaccinated as quickly as possible, the release states. The vaccine locator page is available in 30 languages and will be available in seven more by the end of April.
The state will continue to use phases for making people eligible to get vaccinated, according to the release.
The state is expanding to Phase 1B Tier 3 and 4 on March 31, meaning the following people can get vaccinated:
- Anyone over age 16 with two more serious illnesses,
- Staff and volunteers in congregate settings
- Restaurant workers
- Construction workers
- Manufacturing workers