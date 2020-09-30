OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Commerce recently announced it is partnering with School's Out Washington to distribute approximately $9 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to support programs for children and young adults.
"COVID-19 is straining individuals, families and communities in profound ways," said Commerce Director Lisa Brown in a press release. "Many community-based nonprofits are trusted places for young adults and parents seeking safe, healthy support systems for their children."
Working with stakeholders and partnering with local organizations, School's Out Washington developed application criteria and will award grants of $10,000 to $50,000, according to the press release.
Reviewers from around the state are needed to evaluate proposals to make awards by November.
More information on how to apply for a grant or to become a reviewer is available at youthdevrelief.schoolsoutwashington.org.
Gov. Jay Inslee directed state CARES Act funds to the Department of Commerce to help with COVID-19 relief efforts across Washington. The agency has distributed more than $700 million in CARES funding in support of local governments, tribes, nonprofits, housing relief and business recovery, according to the press release.