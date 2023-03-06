A duck hunter in 1979 found skeletal remains tangled in a fishing line near a Washington island, officials said.

The case went unsolved for 43 years until DNA testing identified the remains as 29-year-old Gary Lee Haynie, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office said in a March 2 news release.



