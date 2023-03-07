Microsoft laid off another 689 workers from its Seattle-area offices Monday, the latest move by the Redmond-based tech giant to trim costs amid an industrywide post-pandemic slump.

The affected employees worked in Microsoft’s offices in Redmond, Bellevue and Issaquah, a company spokesperson confirmed. The layoffs were first made public in a notification posted Monday by the Washington State Employment Security Department.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?