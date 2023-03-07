Salmon will soon be swimming back to Washington state, with experts predicting the Columbia River could see more coho in 2023 but a potential loss of other species.

With 14 Washington state salmon population groups listed as threatened under the U.S. Endangered Species Act, the highly valued fish face challenges to returning in abundance.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?